Police say 2nd woman found dead in Billings home tied to homicide-suicide

Another woman has died in Billings in connection with a homicide-suicide from last week, tied to suspects who fled to Gallatin County, Billings police announced Tuesday.

Police say they are no longer looking for others tied to the case as either suspects or persons of interest. They do not believe as of Tuesday morning there are additional victims.

At 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, the Billings Police Department responded to the 100 block of Avenue B for a report of a deceased person, according to a press release the department issued Tuesday morning.

The residence where the woman was located showed "suspicious circumstances," and detectives began investigating.

The death Tuesday morning is being treated as related to the homicide that took place on Thursday in a home on the 1000 block of Avenue B, the department said.

In that case, 64-year-old Roxann Renee Watson was found dead inside the home during an early afternoon welfare check. Watson died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said there was no indication of when Watson was killed.