Police say 2nd woman found dead in Billings home tied to homicide-suicide

Another woman has died in Billings in connection with a homicide-suicide from last week, tied to suspects who fled to Gallatin County, Billings police announced Tuesday.
Police say they are no longer looking for others tied to the case as either suspects or persons of interest. They do not believe as of Tuesday morning there are additional victims.
At 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, the Billings Police Department responded to the 100 block of Avenue B for a report of a deceased person, according to a press release the department issued Tuesday morning.
The residence where the woman was located showed "suspicious circumstances," and detectives began investigating.
The death Tuesday morning is being treated as related to the homicide that took place on Thursday in a home on the 1000 block of Avenue B, the department said.
In that case, 64-year-old Roxann Renee Watson was found dead inside the home during an early afternoon welfare check. Watson died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said there was no indication of when Watson was killed.
Law enforcement identified later that day that two people of interest they wanted to question after searching the residence where Watson was found dead. Billings police issued information regarding the two people, along with a vehicle they may be driving, to all law enforcement agencies in Montana.
At around 10:30 that night, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office joined several other agencies in a chase of the suspected vehicle in the West Yellowstone area, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The two people in the vehicle left on foot near the intersection Highway 287 and Highway 191, spurring a shelter-in-place order for local residents.
“Law enforcement heard two gunshots shortly after the suspects had entered the wooded area. Ultimately, the suspects were located deceased near Duck Creek,” read the statement from GCSO, which was posted to social media.
The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.
The two persons of interest were identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office as Henry Porter, 22, and Erika Miller, 28, both of Billings.
Both died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Lt. Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department said in the Tuesday release that Porter and Miller were both considered suspects in Watson's death.
Wooley said investigators were working to determine the identity and manner of death of the victim discovered Tuesday on the 100 block of Avenue B.
The department was no longer seeking any other suspects or persons of interest, and "there are no indications leading investigators to believe there are additional victims," Wooley wrote.