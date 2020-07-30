You have permission to edit this article.
Police seek help finding missing 6-year-old
Police seek help finding missing 6-year-old

Benjamin Basham
Police are asking the public for help locating a 6-year-old girl who was taken by her father after a fight with her mother, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Troy Police Department.

Ashlynn Eve Basham is 3-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is white. She was last seen Wednesday wearing a green and yellow tank top, blue shorts and no shoes.

Police suspect she was taken by her father, 32-year-old Benjamin Basham. Basham is 5-feet-11-inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and is white.

Police say they may be traveling to Yellowstone County in a late-1990s or early-2000s model blue Dodge Caravan with Oregon plates.

Basham is suspected of taking Ashlynn after an altercation with her mother. Basham has violent tendencies and is known to carry a concealed weapon without a license, according to the advisory. He has prior assaults, child endangerment charges and is a known drug user, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information that could help find Ashlynn should call the Troy Police Department at 406-295-4111 or call 911.

