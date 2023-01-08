Police surround house in midtown Billings after shots fired

Police surrounded a home at 1207 Burlington Avenue behind Albertsons off 12th Street West Sunday night and tried for several hours to coax a suspect inside to surrender.

After several shots were fired in the area at about 6 p.m., police were treating it as an active shooter situation.

Shortly after, SWAT team members carrying shields and long guns arrived at the scene, along with an armored truck. Several ambulances and firetrucks were on standby.

According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, one man outside the house had been injured and has been taken to a hospital.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence. Police closed the 1100 block of 12th Street West and the 1200 block of Alderson Avenue and Burlington Avenue, and are requesting the public to stay out of the area.

Beginning about 8 p.m., police using a loud speaker shouted instructions to the suspect in the house.

"1207 Burlington, come out now with your hands up," police ordered, repeating the request several times. "This is the Billings Police Department. You are not free to leave. If you do not comply, we cannot guarantee your safety. Come out with your hands up. Do it now."

This story will be updated.