Police survey results reveal public's concern over crime rates, support of BPD

Residents gave the Billings Police Department generally high marks, but rated the city’s crime problems worse than average in a recent survey.

The responses, collected from 503 residents by the National Police Services Survey, also showed that while the bulk of those surveyed felt safe in the city's parks and downtown during the day, few did at night.

Just 31% said they felt either very safe or somewhat safe downtown at night, while 29% said so for parks and trails.

Both responses were what survey administrators consider "much lower" than the national benchmark. Their definition for "much lower" or "much higher" is 20 percentage points or more off the average response rate for all U.S. survey takers.

Brad Mansur is one of two Billings Police Department officers assigned only to downtown whose salary is paid for by downtown businesses.

Mansur said that while the downtown area does receive a higher volume of calls, that’s what he would expect for any area of any city where businesses were concentrated.

Most of the calls Mansur deals with are not violent. He responds to a lot of complaints the department calls “quality of life” problems, including trespassing, open alcohol containers, public urination and panhandling.