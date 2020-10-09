Poll watchers turning out in Montana, even in mail ballot election

Rutherford said members of both major political parties had shown up at the Metra in recent days to observe.

“They’re watching paint dry out there,” he said.

Rutherford said it’s standard for poll watchers to show up and they typically don't cause problems.

A majority of Yellowstone County voters are already signed up to receive their ballots by mail each election. But this year, with no routine polling process, there won't be as much to see.

“They can watch people drop off their ballots,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford stressed that the county’s in-person option for voting should only be used when necessary, including if a voter will be out of town until after the election, if they made an error on their ballot and need a new one, or if their address has changed and they need to re-register.

Yellowstone County voters shouldn’t think of this year as having a choice between voting in person or by mail, he said.

“It’s not one or the other, really. The system isn’t set up to handle that,” he said.

Voters are still cleared to drop off their completed ballots at the county courthouse or the Metra, rather than mailing them.

USPS guidance instructs voters returning their ballots through the mail to mail their completed ballots no later than Oct. 27.

