If you’re still mourning the loss of Popeye’s in Billings, the Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is on the way.

The popular hot wings and chicken sliders franchise is soon opening several locations in Montana, including one at Shiloh Crossing. Other franchise stores will open in Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, and Kalispell.

The Billings restaurant will be at 1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Suite #1, near Scheels, the company said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to introduce such an accomplished entrepreneurial group to Dave's Hot Chicken in Montana. Drawing from their past accomplishments in Massachusetts, Montana Chicken Company stands out as the perfect choice to guide our brand's progression into uncharted territory," said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken.

Montana Chicken Company is comprised of Benjamin and Bob Quinlan, Wyatt and Luke Prime, and Al Graziano. Before Dave’s Hot Chicken, the group owned and operated several Jersey Mike’s Subs in Massachusetts. Upon hearing about Dave’s Hot Chicken in early 2021, the group became the first to open locations on the East Coast in 2022. Now, they plan on bringing the Nashville-hot chicken brand all the way to the foothills of Montana through the multi-unit deal.

“We’ve had proven success in previous markets, so we want to bring that momentum into new territory. Dave’s Hot Chicken is the hottest brand in the country, and I’m not just talking about the spice, so we know there is a great opportunity to grow in Montana,” said Bob.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has over 120 locations in the United States and Canada.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.