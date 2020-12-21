Popular eateries and an interior design store look to downtown TIF for financial jolt

Two downtown staples and one West End business looking to expand to Montana Avenue see their path to expansion through downtown Billings' tax increment finance district.
The Burger Dive, Kibler & Kirch and a group that wants to bring Your Pie pizzeria downtown, have all applied for funding through the TIF district from the Downtown Billings Partnership.
A tax increment financing district is a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into public/private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The hope is that the renewal projects lift property values in the entire district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.
The DBP is overseen by the Billings City Council and is the steward of the TIF funds collected from downtown properties.
The Burger Dive applied for funding — which comes in the form of reimbursements — to help the restaurant renovate what will be its new location at 2712 Minnesota Avenue, the site of the historic Western bar built in 1894.
Owner and chef Brad Halsten purchased the Western earlier this year and hopes to make the move this coming spring or summer. The Burger Dive, which has been open for a decade, is one of the most celebrated eateries in the city and has a number of high-profile awards to its credit.
Most notably, the diner won top burger in the World Burger Championship in 2016. Two years earlier, Halsten's Blackened Sabbath burger won the Red Robin Best of the Bash award at the national Burger Bash competition in South Beach, Florida. A version of the burger then appeared on Red Robin menus across the country.
The Burger Dive applied for up to $466,373 from the TIF to use for demolishing portions of the exterior and interior of the Western, brick restoration work, lighting, plumbing, electrical work, new signage and landscaping.
The move into the Western and the renovation of the building will help with the revitalization of Minnesota Avenue, a longtime goal of the city's. It will give the Burger Dive plenty of space to significantly expand its seating and allow the restaurant to open for dining in the evening, Halsten said.
Across the tracks from the Western, a local company is looking for TIF funding to renovate the old St. Vincent de Paul store on the corner of Montana Avenue and South 27th Street, known as the Stone Building.
Downtown Properties, LLC, bought the Stone Building several years ago and applied for up to $665,765 from the TIF district this winter, funding that would reimburse the company for the work it does on the building.
A portion of the renovated building would be home to Your Pie, a fast casual pizzeria that opened its first Billings location at Shiloh Crossing on the West End in 2017. Your Pie had hoped to get into the old St. Vincent de Paul store last year, but renovation work has been slow and Downtown Properties lost an investor as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on for most of 2020.
Like the Burger Dive, Downtown Properties plans to use the TIF funding to help it demolish portions of the exterior and interior of the building; do some brick restoration, lighting, plumbing and electrical work; install new fencing and signage, and update the landscaping.
Kibler & Kirch, which recently consolidated its operations into the Stapleton Building at the corner of Broadway and First Avenue North, is looking to renovate a portion of the building to better utilize the space.
The interior design and retail store will move parts of the business to the vacant second floor and keep its storefront on the ground floor between Rockets Gourmet Wraps and Le Fournil French Bakery on First Avenue.
Kibler & Kirch applied for $79,940 in TIF finding to "recreate the building’s original stairway, install an elevator shrouded by decorative ironwork, and connect the ground floor and second floor via a large opening," according to city documents.
The work will include a new look for the store's front entrance with new lighting, signage, awnings and other elements.
City council will decide at its Monday night meeting whether to award the funding.
