Popular eateries and an interior design store look to downtown TIF for financial jolt

Owner and chef Brad Halsten purchased the Western earlier this year and hopes to make the move this coming spring or summer. The Burger Dive, which has been open for a decade, is one of the most celebrated eateries in the city and has a number of high-profile awards to its credit.

Most notably, the diner won top burger in the World Burger Championship in 2016. Two years earlier, Halsten's Blackened Sabbath burger won the Red Robin Best of the Bash award at the national Burger Bash competition in South Beach, Florida. A version of the burger then appeared on Red Robin menus across the country.

The Burger Dive applied for up to $466,373 from the TIF to use for demolishing portions of the exterior and interior of the Western, brick restoration work, lighting, plumbing, electrical work, new signage and landscaping.

The move into the Western and the renovation of the building will help with the revitalization of Minnesota Avenue, a longtime goal of the city's. It will give the Burger Dive plenty of space to significantly expand its seating and allow the restaurant to open for dining in the evening, Halsten said.