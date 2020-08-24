Positive COVID-19 case closes Shepherd schools

About 120 Chromebooks ordered in July have been on backorder amid a nationwide run on the laptop-lite devices, and Shepherd middle and high school were planning to distribute the devices that the school does having on Monday.

"It's very important that we're all kind of ready" to shift to remote learning, O'Donnell said. "This is kind of our reality."

Teachers are working to contact students today to see if instruction can be set up through computers they have at home, she said.

The positive announcement comes after two Shepherds students were sent home after refusing to wear a mask last week. The school offered the students a mask or face shield, then asked them to sign up for remote learning if they wouldn't wear a mask, O'Donnell said.

The school's first draft reopening plan had a mask option, not requirement, but was changed after Gov. Steve Bullock's order that students and staff are subject to the state's mask mandate. A clarification from Bullock's office issued last week allows for no masks in schools when social distancing is possible in some situations.

The firm line on masks is consistent with districts like Billings Public Schools, where superintendent Greg Upham has said students who refuse to wear masks will be sent home.

A growing body of research shows that basic cloth masks effectively block respiratory droplets that spread COVID-19 at the source.

