Post-pandemic, Billings library looks at permanently waiving late fees

The Billings Public Library is making its transition back to normal operations following a year of pandemic-prompted closures, restricted hours and limited access to materials.
But one pandemic-inspired change might stick around. Library officials are currently weighing whether to permanently do away with late fees.
"Our main goal at the library is to create accessibility," said library director Gavin Woltjer.
The library first suspended late fees last year. In March 2020 the library closed to the public when the scope of the pandemic first became apparent, telling patrons who had checked out materials from the library to hold on to them.
While it was closed, the library housed a childcare center for the school-age children of first responders and essential workers from the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health.
As the library slowly moved into a limited reopening that summer, officials asked patrons to return the materials they had checked out before the pandemic. Worried that some might be reluctant to do so, library officials announced that late fees would be suspended.
Half of the major libraries in Montana have already done away with late fees — along with hundreds of libraries nationwide — and so plenty of models exist for the Billings Library to do the same, Woltjer said.
The Chicago Public Library system made headlines when it eliminated late fees in 2019. According to the Chicago Tribune, the library system based its decision on research from the American Library Association and the Urban Libraries Council that suggested doing away with overdue fees increases overall book return rates and overall circulation rates.
When the San Francisco Public Library made a similar move in 2017, more than 700,000 items were returned, including a book that was a century overdue.
Woltjer said that's a big part of it. When libraries remove the fear of late fees, it "increases the return of materials," he said. In addition, more patrons are likely to visit and use the resources available to them at the library if they're not worried about fines. The library is for everyone, Woltjer said.
Fines for late materials make up less than 4% of the Billings Library's $3.96 million budget; the majority of its revenue comes through city taxes (57%), and to a lesser extent county taxes (26%).
As the Billings Library returns to normal operations, accessibility will be its primary focus. Along with the possible elimination of fines, the library plans to open five self-serve kiosks.
In order to continue providing materials to the community during the pandemic while the library building was closed, staff launched a curbside pickup program that allowed patrons to put items on hold and then pick them up in front of the library.
It was surprisingly popular, Woltjer said. The library loaned out just under 175,000 items through its curbside pickup program, which will phase out this fall.
Its success has presented an opportunity.
Later this year, the library will open a kiosk in front of the building that will be accessible 24 hours a day and seven days a week for patrons to pick up requested material or drop off, Woltjer said.
It will then open four more kiosks around the city so that patrons don't always have to go downtown to use the library.
Best practices say cities should have a library for every 20,000 residents, Woltjer said. Experimenting with the kiosk program will help Billings do something like that.
The pandemic forced the library to expand its digital services and offerings, another component that Woltjer plans to maintain and expand post-COVID.
"We've been really intentional about taking a look at ourselves in the mirror and seeing what we can do better," he said.