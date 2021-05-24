Post-pandemic, Billings library looks at permanently waiving late fees

As the Billings Library returns to normal operations, accessibility will be its primary focus. Along with the possible elimination of fines, the library plans to open five self-serve kiosks.

In order to continue providing materials to the community during the pandemic while the library building was closed, staff launched a curbside pickup program that allowed patrons to put items on hold and then pick them up in front of the library.

It was surprisingly popular, Woltjer said. The library loaned out just under 175,000 items through its curbside pickup program, which will phase out this fall.

Its success has presented an opportunity.

Later this year, the library will open a kiosk in front of the building that will be accessible 24 hours a day and seven days a week for patrons to pick up requested material or drop off, Woltjer said.

It will then open four more kiosks around the city so that patrons don't always have to go downtown to use the library.

Best practices say cities should have a library for every 20,000 residents, Woltjer said. Experimenting with the kiosk program will help Billings do something like that.