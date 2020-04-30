Postal workers stay safe, and stem financial losses, amid pandemic

As many people across the nation continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Postal Service and other parcel carriers have become an increasingly vital service.
Thousands rely on their local post offices to deliver medications, food, social security checks and many other essential items from businesses restricted by measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Rural Montana is especially dependent of the postal service, said James Boxrud, the regional USPS communications specialist.
However, businesses are slowly opening back up following Gov. Steve Bullock move last Wednesday to gradually reopen parts of the state and end a statewide stay-at-home order.
In early April, two USPS employees in Billings tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, there hasn’t been any other confirmed cases with USPS in Billings, Boxrud said.
Post office workers and customers are encouraged to follow social distancing by using tape on the floor in the lobby as guidance. Plexiglass barriers are also set up in the lobby, and employees are provided face masks and gloves. Post office counter surfaces are regularly cleaned as well, and hand sanitizer is available.
On deliveries, instead of ringing a doorbell mail carriers knock and stand back a few feet from the homeowner. If a signature is required for a package, the carrier will look up the person’s name instead of having them sign for it.
“It’s not really like business as usual,” Boxrud said. “(the pandemic) has changed the way we do business.”
Some of the changes may continue even when the pandemic is over, Boxrud said.
USPS has about 450 employees in Billings, where overall package volume has increased about 30% on average. And now that more Montanans are receiving their stimulus checks from the federal government, package numbers are expected to increase, Boxrud said.
But even as package volume has increased, mail production has decreased. USPS, along with many other businesses, are hurting.
Postmaster general and CEO of USPS Megan Brennan expressed concerns in a recent statement on April 10. Because of the pandemic, the postal service’s net operating loss will increase by more than $22 billion over the next 18 months, and by over $54 billion in the longer term.
“The Postal Service relies on the sale of postal products and services to fund our operations, and these sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic,” Brennan said in the statement. “The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.”
Last Friday, President Donald Trump said he won’t approve a $10 billion loan for the USPS unless the agency raises charges for Amazon and other big shippers, according to the Associated Press.
“As Congress and the Administration take steps to support businesses and industries around the country, it is imperative that they also take action to shore up the finances of the Postal Service, and enable us to continue to fulfill our indispensable role during the pandemic, and to play an effective role in the nation’s economic recovery,” Brennan said.
In the postal service’s more than 240-year history, post offices across the nation have been involved in natural disasters like floods, hurricanes, earthquakes and more. The postal service recouped after the 2001 anthrax attacks when anonymous letters laced with deadly anthrax spores killed five people and infected 17 others.
Boxrud is confident that USPS can recover from the pandemic.
“The postal service has always gotten through this,” Boxrud said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that while much is still unknown about COVID-19 and how it's spread, "it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products and packaging."
UPS and FedEx are also taking measures to protect their employees.
UPS regularly communicates with employees about recommended behaviors and has added space between workstations inside facilities and suspended requiring customers to sign for packages when delivered. UPS is also providing up to 10 days of compensation for employees diagnosed with the virus or those required to quarantine. Masks, gloves and sanitizer is also available to employees, according to Matthew O’Connor, senior manager of public relations for UPS, in an email.
FedEx is also taking steps by providing personal protective equipment and following safety guidelines. The company created a COVID-19 sourcing response team that works with vendors to find masks and gloves for employees, according to Grace Anello with FedEx communications.
But work for mail carriers never stops, even when they face a pandemic.
“Everybody’s kind of leery about it, but they’re out there really on the front lines every day,” Boxrud said.
