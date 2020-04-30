Postal workers stay safe, and stem financial losses, amid pandemic

On deliveries, instead of ringing a doorbell mail carriers knock and stand back a few feet from the homeowner. If a signature is required for a package, the carrier will look up the person’s name instead of having them sign for it.

“It’s not really like business as usual,” Boxrud said. “(the pandemic) has changed the way we do business.”

Some of the changes may continue even when the pandemic is over, Boxrud said.

USPS has about 450 employees in Billings, where overall package volume has increased about 30% on average. And now that more Montanans are receiving their stimulus checks from the federal government, package numbers are expected to increase, Boxrud said.

But even as package volume has increased, mail production has decreased. USPS, along with many other businesses, are hurting.

Postmaster general and CEO of USPS Megan Brennan expressed concerns in a recent statement on April 10. Because of the pandemic, the postal service’s net operating loss will increase by more than $22 billion over the next 18 months, and by over $54 billion in the longer term.