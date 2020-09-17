POW-MIA meal and ceremony planned

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to join veterans and elected officials at a meal and ceremony honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action. Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 6774 will host the event at the VFW located at 637 Anchor St. at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The event will pay tribute to American men and women who never returned home from combat or have been prisoners of war, as well as all service members who have defended Americans lives and liberties, according to information provided by organizers.

The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II will also be celebrated. All WWII veterans are welcome and will receive a certificate. To ensure enough certificates are available for those in attendance, WWII veterans are asked to RSVP by calling 406-248-3148.

