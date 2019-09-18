The public is invited to join veterans and elected officials at a meal and ceremony honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action at 5 p.m. on Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 6774 will host the event at the VFW located at 637 Anchor Ave.
The event will pay tribute to American men and women who never returned home from combat or have been prisoners of war, as well as all service members who have defended Americans lives and liberties, according to a press release from organizers.