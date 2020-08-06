Powder River County receives $7M to repair roads, bridges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 29, Powder River County was awarded a $7 million grant from the Economic Development Administration’s Disaster Recovery Program to replace or upgrade four bridges and resurface approximately 18 miles of road damaged by flooding in 2019.

The allocation is the second major grant Powder River County has received for the project. Last February, the Montana Department of Commerce awarded the county a $750,000 grant from the Delivering Local Assistance Program. The two grants represent 89% of the $8,750,000 project and are the result of a collaboration between Powder River County, Southeastern Montana Development Corporation and Great West Engineering.

In 2019, severe flooding disrupted transportation from April through June until the County could make temporary repairs to culverts, bridges and roads washed out by heavy rains. The damage caused residents that live near Broadus and Biddle to take detours that ranged from 50 to 100 miles. The detours disrupted mail delivery, school bus routes, emergency services, and the local oil and gas/farm and ranch industries that contribute approximately $175 million per year to Powder River County’s economy.