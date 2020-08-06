Powder River County receives $7M to repair roads, bridges

On July 29, Powder River County was awarded a $7 million grant from the Economic Development Administration’s Disaster Recovery Program to replace or upgrade four bridges and resurface approximately 18 miles of road damaged by flooding in 2019.
The allocation is the second major grant Powder River County has received for the project. Last February, the Montana Department of Commerce awarded the county a $750,000 grant from the Delivering Local Assistance Program. The two grants represent 89% of the $8,750,000 project and are the result of a collaboration between Powder River County, Southeastern Montana Development Corporation and Great West Engineering.
In 2019, severe flooding disrupted transportation from April through June until the County could make temporary repairs to culverts, bridges and roads washed out by heavy rains. The damage caused residents that live near Broadus and Biddle to take detours that ranged from 50 to 100 miles. The detours disrupted mail delivery, school bus routes, emergency services, and the local oil and gas/farm and ranch industries that contribute approximately $175 million per year to Powder River County’s economy.
Over the next 18 months, the grant funding will enable Powder River County to replace the Moorhead, Little Powder River, Pilgrim Creek and Horse Creek bridges and resurface 18.1 miles of Powder River East Road. The priority is the replacement of the Moorhead Bridge 25 miles west of Biddle, according to a press release from the Southeastern Montana Development Corp. To protect public safety, the Montana Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Sept. 25, 2019. The bridge piers had settled and rotated, which could cause the structure to collapse. The objective is to complete the construction of the new Moorhead Bridge and reopen the crossing later this year.
The project’s estimated completion date will be in December 2021.
