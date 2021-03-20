 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power outage closes Billings Family YMCA for the day
alert top story

Power outage closes Billings Family YMCA for the day

{{featured_button_text}}
Billings YMCA

New automatic doors, flooring and other improvements in the entryway at the Billings Family YMCA on Thursday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A power outage downtown shuttered the Billings Family YMCA on Saturday afternoon. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The organization announced through social media that its building on Fourth Avenue North and North 32nd Street lost power around 12:30 p.m. An hour later, it announced that it would remain closed for the rest of the day. 

"We anticipate we will reopen tomorrow for normal business hours," the announcement read.  

Other businesses along North 32nd Street lost power as well for at least an hour Saturday. Although the city saw a steady drizzle of rain that lasted from Saturday morning and into the afternoon, it has not been reported whether the weather caused the outage. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News