Power outage closes Billings Family YMCA for the day

A power outage downtown shuttered the Billings Family YMCA on Saturday afternoon.
The organization announced through social media that its building on Fourth Avenue North and North 32nd Street lost power around 12:30 p.m. An hour later, it announced that it would remain closed for the rest of the day.
"We anticipate we will reopen tomorrow for normal business hours," the announcement read.
Other businesses along North 32nd Street lost power as well for at least an hour Saturday. Although the city saw a steady drizzle of rain that lasted from Saturday morning and into the afternoon, it has not been reported whether the weather caused the outage.
Paul Hamby
Night Reporter
