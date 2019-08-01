A power outage has left an estimated 823 customers without electricity across Billings around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to NorthWestern Energy.
NorthWestern Energy’s outage map showed customers without electricity near Bench Boulevard, North 22nd Street, Minnesota Avenue and Broadwater Avenue.
In a social media post, the utility company said they were aware of the outage and had servicemen en route for repairs. The utages were expected to be repaired by 1 a.m. Thursday, according to NorthWestern Energy.
The utility stated that customers blamed the wind for the outages, but meteorologist Tom Humphrey with the National Weather Service's office in Billings said wind speeds at the time didn't appear strong enough to topple power poles.
A storm moving north of Red Lodge passed through the city at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Wind speeds at Billings Logan International Airport topped 38 miles per hour at that time.
Northwestern Energy servicemen will continue to investigate the reason for the outages.
Another social media post around midnight said that about 1,391 customers were without power in Choteau.