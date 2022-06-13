Power still being restored after powerful weekend storm whips through Big Horn County

On Monday power was still being restored to parts of Big Horn County and Hardin after a devastating thunderstorm swept through the area on Saturday.

An estimated 1,778 NorthWestern Energy customers lost power due to downed powerlines from winds that gusted to more than 100 mph. NorthWestern Energy crews were able to restore most power Saturday evening. Utility crews expect to finish all structural repairs Tuesday, the company said.

Some customers have yet to have their power restored, since additional damages occurred on their property.

“They would need to confirm whether or not they want to proceed with any repairs before we do them,” said NorthWestern Energy Public Relations Specialist Jo Dee Black.

The Hardin airport measured a wind gust of 84 mph at 4:25 p.m. Saturday before data went missing due to power outages. There was also damage to transmission lines and power poles north of Hardin where peak wind speeds were estimated at around 115 mph.

