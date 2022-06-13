 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power still being restored after powerful weekend storm whips through Big Horn County

  • 0
Power out after crash into power pole

In this photo, NorthWestern Energy workers repair damaged power lines.

 LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff

On Monday power was still being restored to parts of Big Horn County and Hardin after a devastating thunderstorm swept through the area on Saturday.

An estimated 1,778 NorthWestern Energy customers lost power due to downed powerlines from winds that gusted to more than 100 mph. NorthWestern Energy crews were able to restore most power Saturday evening. Utility crews expect to finish all structural repairs Tuesday, the company said.

Some customers have yet to have their power restored, since additional damages occurred on their property.

“They would need to confirm whether or not they want to proceed with any repairs before we do them,” said NorthWestern Energy Public Relations Specialist Jo Dee Black.

The Hardin airport measured a wind gust of 84 mph at 4:25 p.m. Saturday before data went missing due to power outages. There was also damage to transmission lines and power poles north of Hardin where peak wind speeds were estimated at around 115 mph.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News