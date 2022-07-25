Power still out in some areas after Sunday hailstorm and record rain

Hail, wind and record-breaking rain tore through the Billings region Sunday evening when a powerful storm passed through. Flooded streets, stripped trees and downed power lines were reported across the city, and workers on Monday afternoon were still working to restore power.

The storm struck Billings about 6:50 p.m. from the northwest, said Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Vertz. At 7:09 p.m., 69 mph winds were recorded at a weather station at the Billings-Logan International Airport. It traveled southeast and passed Billings around 7:15 p.m.

In the Heights, hail was nearly two inches in size, some reports said. At the airport, a historic 1.5 inches of rain was recorded. That’s five times the previous daily rainfall record at 0.3 inches, Vertz said.

“This record destroyed it,” Vertz said. “It didn’t stand a chance.”

A second storm arrived at around 8 p.m. It brought 58 mph gusts, and it was out of town within 10 minutes, Vertz said.

All across town, streets were flooded. Hail piled up in gutters and covered fields looking like winter snow. Cars and trucks were dented, and some vehicles stalled in the high waters. Trees were stripped of their leaves, and branches were flung into buildings and power lines. Farmers who have lost crops are encouraged to file a claim if they have crop insurance, a USDA Risk Management analyst said.

Power outages were a common complaint, with some of the earliest blackouts striking around 7 p.m. Sunday. As of noon Monday, many blackouts have not been repaired, and some Billings residents fear they will have to throw out their refrigerated and frozen food.

High winds and tree branches damaged some power lines, causing some of the blackouts, NorthWestern Energy public relations specialist Jo Dee Black said. Three crews were sent from NorthWestern Energy to respond to blackouts Sunday night. On Monday, three four-person crews were sent out, along with five contract teams and some local service personnel, Black said.

The majority of blackouts were caused by damaged distribution lines, Black said. However, some homes lost personal power equipment in the storm. NorthWestern Energy crews won’t be able to safely restore power until that personal equipment is repaired. People in these situations are advised to contact a local electrician to help fix the personal equipment before asking NorthWestern Energy to restore power, Black said.

Most power was expected to be restored by the end of Monday, Black said. People should still keep an eye out for broken lines and report any electric hazards they find.

During a power outage, fridges and freezers shouldn’t be opened more than necessary, NorthWestern Energy’s website recommends.

“A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed,” an FAQ reads. “If the power doesn’t come back on after four hours, you may want to consider buying ice and filling a cooler. Move perishable items from your fridge to the cooler. Use a thermometer to make sure the cooler stays below 40 degrees.”