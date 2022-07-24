Powerful Sunday storm brings hail, high winds and a deluge of rain

A powerful storm passed over the Billings area beginning about 7 p.m. Sunday, bringing dime-sized hail that stripped the leaves from trees, pounded crops, and in some areas dented cars and shredded vinyl siding.

High winds tore the awnings off some businesses, and blew some trees and branches into streets. More than a half-an-inch of rain fell in minutes, flooding streets and sidewalks. A few cars downtown stalled in the high water and were abandoned, adding to the traffic snarls as several stop lights lost power.

On the far West End, Duck Creek bridge was closed and the National Weather Service issued a pre-evacuation notice for those living along the Yellowstone River. By 8 p.m., high water from the river was washing over a protective berm and county officials feared could fail.

The Yellowstone River was expected to crest at just above 15 feet, the Weather Service warmed. During the devastating flooding in early June, the river crested through Billings at about 17 feet.