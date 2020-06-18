Pre-release center walkaways back in custody

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Update: Jessica Nicole Mellon and Sade Rochelle Stearns have been apprehended and are currently in custody, according to Alternatives Inc.

Two women have been placed on escape status after walking away from a pre-release program in Billings.

Jessica Nicole Mellon, 33, and Sade Rochelle Stearns, 23, walked away from the Passages community correction program on South 27th Street around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns the facility.

Mellon is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Silver Bow County in January. She's been a part of the program since February.

Stearns is described as Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Deer Lodge County in October. She's been a part of the program since December.