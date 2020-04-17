Prerelease walkaway from February now back in custody

×
A Montana inmate who walked away from a prerelease center in February is back in custody as of Thursday.
Julianna Frank, born in 1991, walked away from Passages community corrections program on Feb. 1. The program is run by Alternatives, Inc.
Frank was caught or self-surrendered on Thursday, according to a press release provided by Alternatives.
The Montana Department of Corrections website lists Frank as being booked into the Cascade County jail on Thursday.
