Two years into operating PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Gena Gale Burghoff and her husband Chris Lockhart have found a groove in Red Lodge.

Even with a population that dips in the off season, the community has supported its restaurants in Carbon County, which Burghoff and Lockhart have been part of for the past decade.

“The first year is always a nightmare, but this year we had to borrow much less,” Burghoff said. “It’s hard in the middle of nowhere on a dead-end road to be able to get the freshest ingredients. We’re proud to keep it going and staying to our standards.”

The couple began with a food truck in a parking lot off Main Street in Red Lodge and are now expanding into a second location at Tippet Rise Art Center, located outside of Fishtail. They’ll serve lunch and dinner to patrons of the performance arts venue and outdoor sculpture park, which opens to the public June 26.

“I still think that people locally don’t realize how world famous Tippet Rise has become,” said Lockhart, who grew up in England. “I’ve seen articles in the U.K. about it. For us, we’re super excited to be on board. It’s just going to get more and more well-known. It’s amazing what they are doing.”

Both Burghoff and Lockhart began in the restaurant industry at age 18, though in very different parts of the world. After attending college in Powell, Wyoming, Burghoff headed to Los Angeles to pursue acting, and Lockhart was working in various restaurants around England. He decided to take a year off to travel, and Burghoff was also traveling with Cirque du Soleil. They met in Cambodia, and their relationship developed across the distance. Lockhart then moved to the U.S., and they relocated to Montana a decade ago.

“When I was 10 years old, I said I was going to marry a chef,” Burghoff said. “When I married Chris, he was not a chef, so it was disappointing,” she laughed. Lockhart took the hint, and when they moved to Red Lodge he started working in the kitchen at Café Regis.

“I just like to eat,” Lockhart said. “Plus, I never really found anything else I was good at, so I just started cooking.”

“It was also partially because he didn’t want to eat nachos the rest of his life, which is my specialty,” Burghoff added.

The pace of Café Regis got Lockhart up to speed in the kitchen, where 300 tickets will go out on a Sunday. He never attended culinary school. Instead, his recipes and food choices are informed by his extensive travel.

“I’ve been lucky enough to visit most regions of the world and tried foods all around the world,” Lockhart said. Growing up in England also informed his palate. “It’s so multicultural. I grew up with curry houses, Chinese restaurants, Italian. … I just love different foods from around the world.”

Lockhart shares culinary duties with Danny Mowatt, who grew up in Absarokee and attended culinary school at Oregon Coast Culinary Institute. He’s been working with the couple since they were managing Montana Jack’s in Nye, and went into business with them to open PREROGATIvE Kitchen in 2018.

Mowatt, whose previous kitchen jobs didn’t include a lot of interaction with customers, enjoys the open concept of PREROGATIvE. Customers order at a counter, and wait staff bring food to their tables. The kitchen has a window open to the dining area allowing interaction. “It’s nice to get to talk to people,” he said.

The building was once a bakery, and now seats about 40 people across about 2,000 square feet, including the back space they plan to turn into a private rental room.

They left the old bread proofer in the space (it was cheaper that way) and paid homage to the 100-year-old bakery that operated until 2016 by hanging the old baking tins on the wall and the City Bakery sign from the ceiling.

Food is focused on local ingredients, from steaks sourced outside of Molt and beef from Belgrade to lamb from Big Timber. Local produce is a bit trickier based on location, but in the summertime they frequent farmer’s markets in Laurel and Billings and try to bring in fresh, seasonal ingredients.

“We only use tomatoes when they are in season,” Mowatt said. As well, food distributors like Sysco Foods and QFD have started distributing more local products, Burghoff said.

The menu rotates based on available ingredients, but one item that is a staple is Lockhart's sticky toffee pudding, a recipe from his childhood in England. "I’ve had my life threatened if I ever take it off the menu," he said.

The menu won’t be the same at Tippet Rise, but the local focus remains. The arts center sits atop a working ranch, so the kitchen staff will incorporate beef sourced from Tippet Rise.

They will offer an a la carte menu where guests to Tippet Rise can pick a protein and different sides. Lunch will be grab-and-go style, including snacks and charcuterie plates, as well as soups and sandwiches. Dinners will be served quickly, as well. The goal is to have guests in and out in under 40 minutes, Lockhart said, to accommodate those attending concerts.

The restaurant will serve Tippet Rise's guests, who must preregister to visit the facility. There are hiking and biking trails throughout the property, as well as tours via van. Tickets to concerts are available through a lottery, and registration for a chance at tickets is open at tippetrise.org.

Since opening, Tippet Rise staff and guest artists have been connected to Burghoff and Lockhart through their restaurants. They operated Montana Jack’s near Nye on the Stillwater, as well as Ox Pasture in Red Lodge.

“It’s just been amazing meeting the artists that come out here. And they really seem to enjoy being in small town Montana,” Lockhart said.

Burghoff is looking forward to the scenery and the artists who frequent Tippet Rise. "Being back out on that land, it’s so beautiful out there. It’s hard to find creative energy in a small town, especially something that is so intense as it is out there. Just being able to be around that and being around artists is going to be awesome."

Bringing in such a cultural infusion has been refreshing and helps drive business in a remote part of the world, but locals are the backbone of year-round restaurant business in the area.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Burghoff said. “For a town of only 2,000 permanent residents, I think that everyone gets out and supports all the local businesses, not just us.”

