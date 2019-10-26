Star Parker, president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, will present "Conservatism is not Racism: Restoring Dignity through Faith, Freedom, and Personal Responsibility” at the Big Horn Resort on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2.
Parker is a well-known Conservative black leader. Her books include “Uncle Sam's Plantation: How Big Government Enslaves America's Poor,” “Blind Conceit: Politics, Policy and Racial Polarization: Moving Forward to Save America” and the upcoming “Necessary Noise: How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why This Is Good for America.”
The nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate and popular FOX commentator will explain why today's noisy political rhetoric is good and provide details on why Donald Trump's presidency is vital for America's future, according to information from event organizers.
Presented by Big Sky Worldview Forum, the weekend will include:
- “Breaking the Cycle of Poverty – Principles that Created American Prosperity” 7-8 p.m. Friday.
- “Can Christianity Bring Hope to Those Trapped in Poverty – Understanding God’s Design?” 8:10-9 p.m. Friday.
- “Capitalism vs. Socialism – What Produces Flourishing for All?” 9-10 a.m. Saturday.
- “How to Win the Culture War – LBJ vs. the Donald” 9:15-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets cost $10 in advance and $14 at the door. Registration and advance tickets are available online at bigskyworldview.org/events.