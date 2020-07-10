President of oil processing facility sentenced for explosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The president of an oil processing company whose Eastern Montana plant exploded in 2012, injured workers and burned for days, was sentenced Friday to serve 18 months in federal prison.

Peter Margiotta of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Watters to three years of supervised release, to pay yet-to-be-determined restitution to two workers, and a $50,000 fine. He was released pending assignment to a federal prison.

Margiotta, 63, was found guilty by a jury in September 2019 of conspiracy and two Clean Air Act violations. He was president of now-defunct Custom Carbon Processing business near Wibaux, a company that recycled waste oil often using natural gas liquids.

On the day of the explosion, Dec. 29, 2012, a load of natural gas condensate had been delivered to the facility, something shift foreman Joshua Garrison warned company management said the facility had no room for. He also warned management the lines to outside storage tanks were frozen. But, the company ordered Garrison to store the natural gas anyway.

The condensate was pumped from the delivery truck into a shaker, filling the building with flammable vapors that were ignited from a heater in the break room. Two workers were injured and the fire burned for eight days, according to court documents.