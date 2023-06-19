After a tumultuous year in anti-LGBTQ state legislation, Billings Pride is coming back with more support and more security.

Starting Monday and lasting through June 25, Billings Pride is a week-long event celebrating the equality and visibility of queer people. Organized by nonprofit 406 Pride, this year’s theme is “Stronger Together, Safer Together,” and it features 29 events spanning from bottle painting to an 18+ Taylor Swift-themed party.

While last year’s Pride was a success, 406 Pride Walt Donges said he’s seen a boom in interest from the community. Billings Pride 2022 had 64 booths at the festival, whereas this year already has 98 booths registered, he said.

“Our community is tolerant and eager to spread that tolerance,” Donges said.

The support partially comes in reaction to legal pushback against the LGBTQ community, he said.

This year, legislative sessions across the country have passed a record number of anti-LGBT laws, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Over 520 anti-LGBTQ state laws have been introduced, including over 220 specifically targeting transgender and nonbinary people.

In Montana, the recent session has legalized forcibly revealing a student’s transgender identity and banned Drag Queen Story Hours in public spaces. A policy to redefine sex in Montana law by genetics, which was made in response to a rise in people identifying as transgender, is scheduled to take effect Oct. 1.

The laws are already impacting LGBTQ people in Montana. A planned “First Friday” appearance by a transgender author at a Butte library was canceled because community members threatened to sue the library, citing the anti Drag Queen Story Hour law.

Laws like these, combined with vocal anti-LGBTQ protests at queer events like Bozeman Pride 2023 and ZooMontana’s 2022 Drag Queen Story Hour, has accumulated into a time where LGBTQ people feel a “vitriol unlike what some have seen before.”

“It’s been worse before,” Donges said. “There was a time when same-sex couples couldn’t enjoy marriage. But young queer people in their 30s, 20s, or teenagers haven’t always experienced this. Many are standing against it.”

Chareese Jorgensen, the owner of Bitterroot Sip and Paint, said she’d participated in Billings Pride as a vendor for years when 406 Pride reached out to offer her an event. Her business, which lets people paint recycled bottles, will host two painting sessions this Pride.

She said she wouldn’t be surprised if the added community interest was born from the protests and legal pushback.

“In my time here, I’ve noticed an increase in attendance over the years,” Jorgensen said. “I see some mean comments here and there, mostly on Facebook, but I try to ignore them. I think that’s the case for a lot of people here.”

Off-duty police officers are expected to be at the festival, Donges said, and 406 Pride has made plans with the Billings Police chief in case anything goes wrong.

“Security has been a big part of planning this year,” Donges said. “The chief assured me that if anything went wrong, the entire force could be at the festival in under a minute.”

Monday, June 19, there will be a community clean up starting at 10 a.m. at 406 Pride. There will also be an adult queer prom at 7 p.m. at the Billings Depot.

Tuesday, June 20, there will be a free yoga lesson at 6:30 p.m. at the Pura Vida Studio. There will also be a 7 p.m. Rainbow family BBQ at Grace United Methodist Church and a 7 p.m. free movie showing at the Babcock Theatre. At 8 p.m. is a UFO Comedy show at Craft Local.

Wednesday, June 21, there will be a second free yoga lesson at noon at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and a 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pride bottle painting event at Bitterroot Sip and Paint.

There will also be an Ally Workshop by non-profit BridgerCare at 5:30 p.m. at American Lutheran Church and a Forward Montana Queer Zine launch party at 6 p.m. at Kirks’ Grocery.

Thursday, June 22, there will be a Pride Day at ZooMontana at 10 a.m. and a Drag Queen Story Hour at First Congregational United at 3 p.m. There will also be a queer self-defense lesson at First Congregational United at 6 p.m.

A teen queer prom is being held at 7 p.m. at the Rainbow Coffee House, and an all ages emo night is being held at 8:30 at the Pub Station.

Friday, June 23, Brighter Sky Counseling is hosting a LGBTQ suicide prevention webinar at 9 a.m., an allyship workshop by TransVisible Montana is at 4 p.m. at 406 Pride, and another queer self defense lesson at First Congregational Church at 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., there is an 18+ drag show and an 8:30 p.m. Taylor Swift-themed dance party at the Pub Station.

Saturday, June 24, there is a 10 a.m. Billings Pride Parade, followed by an 11 a.m. Pride festival at Skypoint. A game night is planned at 406 Pride for 6:30 p.m., and a Brick Haus drag show is at the Loft at 7 p.m. Finally, at 8:30 p.m., the Pub Station is hosting an 18+ Queens of Country party.

Sunday, June 25, First Congregational United will host a Pride service. There will also be a queer brunch at Bin 119 at noon and a 3 p.m. community clean up at 406 Pride.