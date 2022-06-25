Pride Parade marches against threats to LGBTQ community

On a chilly Saturday midmorning, a line of Pride flags marched through downtown streets. A woman leading the charge, holding a massive pansexual flag in one hand and a rainbow flag in the other, shouted, “Billings, show us your Pride!”

A roar followed. It was a joyous occasion for many. Billings Pride hadn’t been celebrated downtown in years --- and certainly not with so much community support.

But beneath the celebration, some felt a sting of fury.

“This year, we’re more belligerent,” a drag queen who goes by Sushi Homewrecker said. “We’re angry.”

The parade followed a historic week for the Billings LGBTQ community, including victories and threats. On Wednesday, a Drag Queen Story Hour at ZooMontana was held following weeks of threats and hostility. Thousands attended to show their support, and the zoo saw record-breaking membership sales --- but the angry dissenters were a painful reminder to some LGBTQ Montanans.

Homewrecker was one of three drag queens to perform at ZooMontana’s story hour, where she faced crowds of protesters accusing her of pedophilia and child grooming.

“I was so relieved when I saw they were across the street,” Homewrecker said, thinking of the protesters standing by ZooMontana’s entrance. She shook her head and put her hand over her heart. “I was so afraid I’d have to walk through them.”

Homewrecker’s drag colleague, Anita Bamalamatangtang, agreed. After the threats, emails and screaming dissenters, she said anxiety sits in the back of her mind.

“I’ve been doing this for years,” Bamalamatangtang said. “I’ve never felt afraid for it until recently.”

The two were among many others who were upset, and it wasn’t just about the story hour.

Just a day before the parade, the monumental court case Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, repealing the national right to abortion and threatening same-sex marriage in the United States.

Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage, depended on similar legal logic under the Fourteenth Amendment as Roe v. Wade. Justice Clarence Thomas, who helped overrule Roe v. Wade, encouraged the Supreme Court to reevaluate Obergefell. Thomas also targeted cases that legalized contraceptives and same-sex intimacy.

“They’re coming for us next,” transgender man Roman LeStrange said. “Gay marriage depended on Roe v. Wade. Without it, we could lose that.”

To LeStrange, this is one of many threats to people like him.

“We already have laws in some states where teachers are forced to out their students if they’re gay or trans,” LeStrange said. “Pride is supposed to be about celebration, but we can’t forget that.”

“I have a kid. I don’t want them to grow up in a world like this,” Quinn Wolfe, another trans man, said.

Wolfe protested the overturning of Roe v. Wade by spilling fake blood over himself on Friday. At the parade, he exposed his fake blood stained binder, a visible sign of his transgender identity.

“The blood could represent so much. At the very least, it symbolizes those that will die because of this,” Wolfe said. He paused and gestured to the stains on his clothes. “Already, many have died.”

For the two of them, there is much to grieve. However, they said they have a fighting spirit --- and they said they’re hardly alone.

“We are a tidal wave, and I’d like to see you try to stop us!” Michael “Aseiya” Nasby said.

Ann Hanson, a straight ally, marched to show her love and support for the LGBTQ community.

“I wanted to get out and show some spirit, especially after yesterday,” Hanson said. She wore crochet lace around her shoulders to mimic Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a shirt that read, “RESIST.” Hanson joined her friends for the march, one of several religious groups to show their support.

Hanson was born and raised in Glasgow before Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. She had joined the United Church of Christ, a historically progressive church, when it worked with the Unitarian Universalist Association to develop Our Whole Lives. OWL is a sex education curriculum made to educate different age groups about healthy relationships, sexual orientations and gender expressions in response to the HIV and AIDS crisis.

When the first leader of OWL stepped down, the mantle was passed onto Hanson. She would travel the globe advocating for fair and inclusive sex education for 20 years before returning to Montana in 2013.

“I’ve dedicated my life’s work to these rights. And now, I'm watching them be taken away,” Hanson said. “Today, I walk with the parade.”

But in the midst of these reminders, some were overjoyed with good news. During the festival, president of 406 Pride, Walt Donges, took the stage.

“We are now a majority with our allies!” Donges announced to the cheers of the crowd. “We have made a difference this year!”

Donges described it as a paradigm shift.

On Friday, Donges explained to the Gazette that the Drag Queen Story Hour had proven Billings’s support for the LGBTQ community. Anyone who had been on the fence before had taken a side, and many had chosen allyship, he said.

“When the cameras panned to the protests, I saw them cover their faces in shame,” Donges said. He said they know the Billings community won’t tolerate their hate any longer.

And among the celebration, many faces were alight with smiles. Before the parade, youth showered each other with glitter, and chests swelled with pride when they were handed a flag.

Harper, an 11-year-old girl, wrapped a lesbian flag over her shoulders as she eagerly watched from her spot on the sidewalk curb.

“I’m so glad we can do this,” she said. “I’m glad people can be themselves.”

Donges told the Gazette that, while tough times are ahead, he is confident Billings will support them through it.

“We are aware the next attacks are coming our way,” Donges said. “But I can say we’re able to keep our heads high. Billings is with us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.