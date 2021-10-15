"Prison art'; Billings man needles his way into tattoo industry

“I did something on his leg and I scarred him up a little bit. I kind of got discouraged,” Nava said.

On his second try on the man's other leg, he managed to complete a portrait. Until his release, Nava had both a steady income and a release that didn't involve drugs.

By the time he was paroled in 2013, Nava was confident enough in his skills to start looking for work as a tattoo artist. He left prison and headed to Las Vegas, where he had family. His history in Billings, he told the Gazette, was still to recent and he wanted to start fresh.

His first job was flipping burgers at a casino restaurant. Through connections with his family and friends, he managed to gain his first bit of professional experience in working in the tattoo industry. He landed a position at a shop, his talent allowing him to skirt an $8,000 apprentice fee. His time in Las Vegas came to an end when he was again arrested on drug charges.

“I had been out almost three years. I ended up doing somebody a favor. My buddy called me and he asked me to make a delivery for him. Me still having that criminal mindset, I delivered it. That one time messed up life again and it set me back five more years,” he said.