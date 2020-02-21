Private collection of rare Western memorabilia goes on the auction block in Billings

The flashiest parts of the collection are the silver-mounted bits and spurs. The equipment was mostly ornamental rather than functional; bits are a metal bar that sit in a horse's mouth, connecting it to the reins held by the rider.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The variety and the size of Reed's collection was new to Babcock.

"He liked his cowboy gear," he said.

In getting ready for Saturday, Babcock and his team studied the various pieces, looking at how much similar items have sold for in other auctions and trying to get a sense of how rare some of the pieces were.

"There's a lot of research that goes into it," Babcock said.

A lot of that research showed that Western and cowboy memorabilia doesn't sell like it used to, he said. Some of that has to do with factors like the economy and the whims of the market for Americana memorabilia.

But a big part of it is the collectors, many of whom, like Reed, are getting older and passing away.

To help broaden the audience for the auction, Babcock will have an online component, so auction-goers in Billings might be bidding against collectors in Europe, which has a handful buyers already signed up.