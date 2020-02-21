Private collection of rare Western memorabilia goes on the auction block in Billings

More than a century ago, the old Buffalo Bar in downtown Billings was located just inside the Rex Hotel on Montana Avenue, and hanging on its walls, adding to its cow town ambiance, was a series of western images by famous cowboy and rodeo photographer Ralph R. Doubleday.
Eventually the Buffalo Bar went the way of the Old West itself and those Doubleday photos ended up with Ronnie Reed, a Billings resident who was passionate about cowboy culture. Reed died in January 2019 and left behind a collection of western memorabilia that includes everything from vintage, handmade saddles to silver-mounted bits and spurs.
But it's those Doubleday photos that once hung in the old Buffalo Bar that really delight auctioneer Reno Babcock.
Babcock was commissioned earlier in February to auction off Reed's collection, which he'll do starting at 11 a.m. Saturday in the old Ziggy's warehouse at 1760 Monad Road.
"We were very honored to get it," he said.
The collection is extensive; one of the items up for sale is a saddle made by Pat Connolly, who was one half of the Connolly Bros. Company, a famous saddlery business in Billings in the early 20th century.
Along with the saddle, Reed had a number of vintage rawhide riatas, a type of rope made from strips of rawhide that varied in length from 40 feet to 80 feet.
The flashiest parts of the collection are the silver-mounted bits and spurs. The equipment was mostly ornamental rather than functional; bits are a metal bar that sit in a horse's mouth, connecting it to the reins held by the rider.
The variety and the size of Reed's collection was new to Babcock.
"He liked his cowboy gear," he said.
In getting ready for Saturday, Babcock and his team studied the various pieces, looking at how much similar items have sold for in other auctions and trying to get a sense of how rare some of the pieces were.
"There's a lot of research that goes into it," Babcock said.
A lot of that research showed that Western and cowboy memorabilia doesn't sell like it used to, he said. Some of that has to do with factors like the economy and the whims of the market for Americana memorabilia.
But a big part of it is the collectors, many of whom, like Reed, are getting older and passing away.
To help broaden the audience for the auction, Babcock will have an online component, so auction-goers in Billings might be bidding against collectors in Europe, which has a handful buyers already signed up.
That's part of what makes auctions exciting, Babcock said, and it's why he likes doing it.