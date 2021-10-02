'Professor Cheese' expands Montana Melt business into Levity Bar

Montana Melt will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Levity Bar, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., with a goal to open seven days a week as the operation gains steam. Levity, which has an attached casino, is open daily 9 a.m. to midnight, and stays open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The bar hosts live music Wednesday through Saturday.

Modest beginnings

Campoy started his business with a small food truck and was preparing to debut a larger truck at the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Billings when, you guessed it, COVID-19 delayed his plans.

So Campoy, who often runs the truck with the help of his wife, Elizabeth, stored the big trailer and hit the road with the smaller one. “We bounced all over, anywhere within two hours, just trying to get business,” he said.

Turns out, the pandemic was good for business if you were operating a food truck, and Campoy said 2020 was their best year yet.

“We are one of the lucky ones,” Campoy said. “With all the restaurants shut down, we were the safe option outside, where you can social distance at the truck. We wore masks all year, even when it was 100 degrees outside.”