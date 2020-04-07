Project Love joins programs keeping Billings children fed during school closures

A food trailer visits additional locations throughout the community, focused on areas where families that qualify for free and reduced meals are living, Taylor described.

"We are working together to identify the biggest needs. As this goes on we are going to continue to see the needs grow and we are going to do everything we can go get food to these kids."

BackPack Meals, a supplemental food program, is operating as well, helping with food above and beyond what is provided by the district for breakfast and lunch.

Ginny Mermel, a nutritionist who began the BackPack Meal program a decade ago, as well as helped found teen pantries for students in need, described the district as a “complex and well-oiled machine for feeding kids for every day of the school week.”

In routine times, BackPack Meals were provided to families who may already receive assistance, but it’s not enough to feed children all week or on weekends. Meals are purchased with donations and given to students to take home.

The BackPack Meals program was established during the last recession with support of Montana Food Bank Network to provide two meals and a snack a day on weekend to children in need, and now there are 164 such programs across Montana.