Proposed Billings medical school responds to for-profit criticisms

In a repeat from five years ago, two private medical schools are looking to set up shop in Montana, and their parallel efforts are causing some friction.
Rocky Vista University is hoping to open an osteopathic medical school on Billings’ West End, with the first class of students entering in 2023. Rocky Vista, established in the Denver suburb of Parker in 2006, was the first for-profit medical school in the U.S. to open in modern times.
Touro College and University System is hoping to open a school adjacent to the campus of Benefis Healthcare Systems, a hospital in Great Falls. Established in 1971, the New York-based school is a nonprofit.
Touro administration declined to comment about its proposed school in Great Falls and its nonprofit model.
This week in an op-ed submitted by a Benefis Health spokeswoman to news outlets across Montana, Benefis Dr. Patrick Galvas and Great Falls legislator Ed Buttrey slammed RVU's business model. (Buttrey, a Realtor and Republican legislator, sits on the hospital’s board of directors.)
“In our opinion, medical education is not the place for the profit-driven motivations of a Wall Street-owned, for-profit medical school,” the authors wrote.
Five of Benefis’ physicians have either graduated from or attended medical residencies through Touro, said Dr. Greg Tierney, chief medical officer of Benefis Healthcare Systems.
Later in the opinion piece, the authors alluded to 2015, when two separate private for-profit medical schools were courting Montana — the Manipal group in Missoula and the Burrell group in Bozeman.
“When it comes to our health, Montana didn’t want to bet on an institution that makes decisions based on financial gain and profit six years ago, and we shouldn’t now either,” they wrote.
Both India-based Manipal group and New Mexico-based Burrell group are for-profit institutions.
Some of the pushback at that time did hinge on the school’s for-profit status, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
Montana doctors also spoke out about concerns then that the state couldn’t provide hands-on training opportunities for so many students at once. Today there’s still disagreement on whether the state can host two new schools at once.
Tierney again honed in on concerns about the for-profit medical school model in an interview this week.
“At the end of the day, they obviously will be tasked with trying to return something to the stockholders, I mean that’s what for-profits do,” he said. “And really, the only way you can do that is charge more.”
But RVU stands by its business model.
RVU is spending about $55 million on the construction of the proposed Billings facility. If needed, RVU has the financial backing of its parent company, Medforth Global Healthcare Education. Without that assistance, RVU would have to take that money from tuition dollars, said RVU provost David Forstein. Medforth, which has private equity backing, acquired RVU in 2019.
“A not-for-profit might have to figure out how to reinvest tuition dollars — take them out of student services if they want to do an expansion, right?” he said. “That’s the difference you might see because they don’t have the ability to go out and raise the money. I guess they could borrow money, and we can do that too, but we have investors who want to invest in us.”
Dr. Clint Adams, RVU president and CEO, noted the rigorous accrediting process the university must go through in order to be approved. American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation, or COCA, is one of the accreditors. National accreditors also examine a school's financial audits to ensure its investing in its students' education.
There are bad actors in for-profit and nonprofit schools alike, Adams said.
“We couldn’t agree more that the scrutiny is appropriate,” Adams said.
RVU's 2020-2021 tuition for its colleges of Osteopathic Medicine in Colorado and Utah is around $58,300. The 2020-2021 tuition for a first-year student attending Touro's College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York is around $58,800. Tuition rates may be different in Montana.
For-profit medical schools were popular in the 19th century, but their focus on profits and lack of rigor led to a regulatory overhaul that put many out of business.
But resistance to the for-profit model is changing. In 2013, the accrediting body for allopathic medical schools removed from its standards a stipulation that the parent institution of a medical school “should have not-for-profit status.” Since then, the Liaison Committee on Medical Education has accredited two for-profit allopathic medical schools.
George Mychaskiw, an osteopathic doctor and professor of anesthesiology at Louisiana State University, was strongly opposed to the for-profit model when it first made its reappearance in the U.S.
In a 2008 article in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, Mychaskiw put it bluntly: "A school's mission should be the education of its students, whereas a for-profit corporation's mission should be the maximization of profit for its investors.”
Since then, however, Mychaskiw has been involved in the establishment of the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, both for-profit schools. (Burrell is the same group that proposed a Bozeman school in 2015.)
Mychaskiw said he changed his mind as more for-profit schools proved themselves. Medical schools in particular are highly regulated — more so than the airline industry, he likes to say.
“And so it would be hard for a medical school, in fact impossible for a medical school to be accredited without performing at a very high standard,” he said.