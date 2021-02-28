Proposed Billings medical school responds to for-profit criticisms

Montana doctors also spoke out about concerns then that the state couldn’t provide hands-on training opportunities for so many students at once. Today there’s still disagreement on whether the state can host two new schools at once.

Tierney again honed in on concerns about the for-profit medical school model in an interview this week.

“At the end of the day, they obviously will be tasked with trying to return something to the stockholders, I mean that’s what for-profits do,” he said. “And really, the only way you can do that is charge more.”

But RVU stands by its business model.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

RVU is spending about $55 million on the construction of the proposed Billings facility. If needed, RVU has the financial backing of its parent company, Medforth Global Healthcare Education. Without that assistance, RVU would have to take that money from tuition dollars, said RVU provost David Forstein. Medforth, which has private equity backing, acquired RVU in 2019.