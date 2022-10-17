Proposed Billings rec center gets one step closer to fruition

Billings got its first look Monday night at the long gestating multi-use recreation center the city has been planning for the last five years.

The 177,000 square-foot facility would include an ice sheet for hockey and skating, a leisure and activity pool for families, a 50-meter competition pool, four sports courts, open fitness and activity areas and an indoor running track.

Along with a preview of the initial design was a look at the facility’s new price tag: $98.7 million.

Funding a project of that size would require cash from multiple sources, including tax increment finance dollars, philanthropic support and most notably a voter-approved bond.

“This really would require a community effort,” Mayor Bill Cole said at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Dusty Eaton, a consultant with A&E Design in Billings, has overseen the planning and design of the project. He agreed with Cole.

“When we talk about public engagement, it’s critical,” he said. “It’s going to hinge on community engagement.”

Community engagement has been at the core of the planning and design process. A&E has held a dozen community meetings to gather input on what residents and various athletic clubs want to see in a rec center.

That process also included a statistically valid survey that was sent out to residents in 2019 and again earlier this spring. The survey compiled results from 555 people and found that the features of highest priority for the city was a competition and leisure pool, sports courts, an ice rink and fitness space.

The center would be built on land acquired by the city next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard. The property is large enough that the city would be able to add onto the rec center as need arose.

A trio of parents at Monday night’s meeting spoke about the palpable desire among families participating in swim, hockey and other sports — who regularly travel across Montana and out of state — to have a facility in Billings that would allow for practice, games, meets and regional tournaments.

Part of the facility’s design was to foster a single location that would act as a regional hub for competition and tournaments, drawing in users from across Montana and surrounding states, who then stay in hotels and eat at local restaurants, Eaton said.

The other goal was to create a place that could facilitate regular use by city and county residents wanting to keep active or have a place to play.

The committee’s projections estimate that the facility would cost $3.4 million to operate annually while bringing in $2.5 million in revenue, a cost recovery rate of about 74%. The $901,000 gap would be filled by the city and would cost the average Billings homeowner roughly $12 to $15 a year.

Construction of the rec center would cost $82.3 million and bring the total project cost to $98.7 million. Roughly a quarter of that total would come from the South Billings Urban Renewal District and its tax increment finance dollars. The rest would come through a voter-approved bond.

A bond that size would cost the average homeowner in Billings anywhere from $75 to $100 a year, depending on what the City Council does with the proposed plan and how much funding it can draw from other sources.