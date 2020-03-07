Prosecutors reveal new details in torture, death of West Yellowstone boy

James’ aunt messaged her boyfriend that James was like “a piece of (crap) off of my f---ing shoe” and that she wanted James to “go and die in the woods,” according to documents.

A detective asked Batts where Sasser III and the aunt learned to discipline James.

Batts replied, “I guess me.”

Sasser Jr., James' grandfather, admitted that he verbally abused James, and investigators asked Sasser Jr. if he thought Batts’ punishments on the boy were excessive. He said he did, and stated that he was trying to move out of the house and divorce Batts. He said he wanted to raise the kids without her.

Both Sasser Jr. and Batts made video recordings of James so that they could use them as evidence when they took him to “get help” at a hospital. Batts said James needed mental help, documents state.

Batts told investigators that James was living with them because his biological father, Tommy Tate, died two years ago after an ATV accident left Tate paralyzed from the waist down. Batts said that Tate died from infections resulting from being paraplegic.

Sasser Jr. said that money sent from Tate’s social security benefits to James were used for bills.