Prosecutors seek death penalty for West Yellowstone woman in 12-year-old's death

Gallatin County prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a West Yellowstone woman accused of beating, torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson.
Deputy Gallatin County attorney and prosecutor of the case, Bjorn Boyer, filed a notice of intent Friday in Gallatin County District Court seeking the death penalty against Patricia Batts if she is convicted in the death of 12-year-old James Alex Hurley, who was found dead in their home in West Yellowstone.
Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal endangerment and strangulation of family member, all felonies.
Batts is held on a $750,000 bail in Gallatin County Detention Center.
James’ grandfather and Batts’ husband, James Sasser Jr.; and Batts' 14-year-old son, James Sasser III, are charged with deliberate homicide. James Sasser III and James Sasser Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges in March, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
In March, 18-year-old family friend Gage Roush denied assaulting James after investigators found video evidence indicating Roush, Sasser Jr., Batts and Sasser III abused the boy. Madison Sasser, Batts' 18-year-old daughter, was also charged with negligent homicide in April, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
In court documents, Batts told investigators that her own children learned to beat and torture James by watching her. Sasser Jr., Batts, Sasser III, Madison Sasser and James’ 6-year-old uncle all lived in the same household in West Yellowstone.
In March, new details include allegations that Batts forced James to sit in front of fans half naked while she squirted him with water and forced him to do jumping jacks and "wall sits."
Batts admitted that she allowed Sasser III to punish James when she wasn’t present, but was unaware of the kind of punishments he was doing. She learned that Sasser III “popped” James hard with a paddle, but claimed she told Sasser III that wasn’t OK.
Sasser Jr. told investigators that Batts’ punishments on the boy were excessive and stated that he was trying to move out of the house and divorce Batts. He said he wanted to raise the kids without her.
In December, a neighbor heard screaming and saw James running out of the house on Buffalo Drive and down the road "as fast as he could."
Madison Sasser, Sasser III and Batts ran after James. The neighbor said that neither the aunt nor Batts stopped Sasser III from periodically punching James in the face after he caught up to him in the street and dragged him back to the house.
