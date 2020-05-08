Prosecutors seek death penalty for West Yellowstone woman in 12-year-old's death

In court documents, Batts told investigators that her own children learned to beat and torture James by watching her. Sasser Jr., Batts, Sasser III, Madison Sasser and James’ 6-year-old uncle all lived in the same household in West Yellowstone.

In March, new details include allegations that Batts forced James to sit in front of fans half naked while she squirted him with water and forced him to do jumping jacks and "wall sits."

Batts admitted that she allowed Sasser III to punish James when she wasn’t present, but was unaware of the kind of punishments he was doing. She learned that Sasser III “popped” James hard with a paddle, but claimed she told Sasser III that wasn’t OK.

Sasser Jr. told investigators that Batts’ punishments on the boy were excessive and stated that he was trying to move out of the house and divorce Batts. He said he wanted to raise the kids without her.

In December, a neighbor heard screaming and saw James running out of the house on Buffalo Drive and down the road "as fast as he could."

Madison Sasser, Sasser III and Batts ran after James. The neighbor said that neither the aunt nor Batts stopped Sasser III from periodically punching James in the face after he caught up to him in the street and dragged him back to the house.

