The importance of pollinators and their integral role in agriculture, home gardens and native ecosystems will be highlighted by Abi Saeed, the extension horticulture specialist at Montana State University.

Saeed will speak on April 17 at the Mayflower Church, on the corner of Poly and Rehberg Lane, at the invitation of the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society. A social with coffee and cookies begins at 6:30 p.m. The program begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Habitat loss and improper pesticide use are factors that can contribute to the decline of important insects like bees in our landscapes. Saeed's presentation will focus on ways to encourage and conserve native bees in the yard and garden landscape. It will include information on creating pollinator habitat in home gardens, safe pesticide use and strategies that can reduce nontarget effects and safeguard pollinators in urban and suburban areas.

She assists home gardeners, commercial and private green industry professionals, and county and reservation extension offices with horticulture-related programming, questions, concerns and diagnostics throughout Montana.

Saeed has a research background in pollinator conservation, integrated pest management, and pollinator health through the University of Kentucky. Using her passion for pollinator conservation, Saeed has built pollinator programming and publications through her roles in extension horticulture at Montana State University, Michigan State University and Colorado State University.