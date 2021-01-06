Protest rally to support Trump held outside Sen. Daines' Billings office

Dozens of supporters of Pres. Donald Trump gathered Wednesday morning to show support for efforts to overturn November's presidential election.

They gathered in front of the Granite Tower office of Sen. Steve Daines in downtown Billings, where they waved at passing vehicles that honked in support and listened to event organizer Peggy Miller speak.

Accusations of election fraud were invoked a number of times at the rally. In 62 lawsuits across six battleground states, Trump's legal team has been unable to prove that any fraud or voting irregularities have happened on a scale that would change the outcome of the presidential election.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, 232 to 306 in the electoral college and 74.2 million to 81.2 million in the popular vote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}