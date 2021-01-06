Protest rally to support Trump held outside Sen. Daines' Billings office

Dozens of supporters of Pres. Donald Trump gathered Wednesday morning to show support for efforts to overturn November's presidential election.
They gathered in front of the Granite Tower office of Sen. Steve Daines in downtown Billings, where they waved at passing vehicles that honked in support and listened to event organizer Peggy Miller speak.
Accusations of election fraud were invoked a number of times at the rally. In 62 lawsuits across six battleground states, Trump's legal team has been unable to prove that any fraud or voting irregularities have happened on a scale that would change the outcome of the presidential election.
Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, 232 to 306 in the electoral college and 74.2 million to 81.2 million in the popular vote.
Supporters at the rally chanted, "USA," "Stop the steal" and "Thank you, Steve Daines." Daines, along with Montana's new congressman, Matt Rosendale, have joined a group of Republican lawmakers who plan to challenge the certification of electoral college votes in Congress on Wednesday.
While addressing the group, Miller asked military veterans to raise their hands as she thanked them for their service and for defending their freedoms.
"Like them, we are the troops too," she told the rally.
She encouraged the group to continue to fight for the president and for the freedoms they believe are in danger.