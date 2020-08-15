Proud 4-Hers take their livestock to auction at MontanaFair

Exxon, a 1,350-pound steer with a golden coat, marched from the dirt and sawdust floor of the First Interstate Arena Saturday. While the voice of the auctioneer for the Patrick K. Goggins Junior Livestock Sale strung together gapless sentences for the next sale, 16-year-old Brighton Lane led Exxon from the dirt pen to the concrete walkway that exited the arena.
Exxon, one of hundreds of animals raised by those in 4-H clubs throughout the southeastern part of Montana, earned the distinction of 2020’s champion market steer before Stockman Bank placed the highest bid. With Exxon in tow, Lane’s family carried with them the ribbons and plaques the two had earned.
“Some of the animals are tougher to say goodbye to than the others, and he’s definitely a tough one because he’s taken me so far. He will definitely be missed,” said Lane, a resident of Huntley who has been with the Hesper Hustlers club for more than three years.
Brighton said Exxon, purchased by her family in November, got his name as a nod to her grandfather who found an award-winning steer with the same name. Exxon was also named the Reserve Grand Champion Steer and Market Division Reserve Champion in Brookings, South Dakota, for the 2020 AIJCA Junior National Show earlier in the summer. With the money won by Exxon, Brighton said a portion will go toward animals to be bought for next year’s season and the rest will be put aside for college.
“My mom judged at Oklahoma State University, and that’s where I really, really want to judge…But even if I’m not judging there, that’s where I want to go for college,” she said.
Brighton said she plans to study agricultural communications and animal science for a possible career in public relations.
Since November, Lane and her family have stuck to a daily routine of feeding, walking and rinsing their steers and pigs, occasionally twice if the day gets hot enough. With the outbreak of COVID-19, Lane said the extra time that she spent at home made sure that they looked the best they ever had this early in the season.
“But, at the same time, you have that thought in the back of your head where you wonder, ‘Am I doing this all for nothing? Are our big shows going to get canceled?’” she said.
Across from the arena, inside the Expo Center, members of the Explorers 4-H club lounged with their pigs, some of them used as big, pink pillows.
“They’ve got us held up for the end, so there isn’t much else to do,” said 15-year-old Taylor Bichsel, a first generation 4-Her along with her twin sister from Shepherd.
Bichsel, who has been a part of the Explorers for about five years, stood next to the pen for Pineapple Princess, a 319-pound gilt. Of all the animals that Bichsel has raised, which include rabbits and cows, pigs have always been her favorite.
“They bring in money, and they’re just a lot easier,” she said.
With the money from Pineapple Princess, who takes her name from Bichsel’s own nickname, she said it will go toward next year’s competition and her own plans to start a breeding project with a sow at home.
Kristina Murdick, the “Pig Leader” for the Explorers, has been with the club for 15 years providing guidance for both newcomers and veterans like Bichsel. The program produced eight pigs to put up for auction this year.
“I was actually a complete city girl for the longest time. I married into it…And I am very thankful that I have,” Murdick said.
