Proud 4-Hers take their livestock to auction at MontanaFair

“My mom judged at Oklahoma State University, and that’s where I really, really want to judge…But even if I’m not judging there, that’s where I want to go for college,” she said.

Brighton said she plans to study agricultural communications and animal science for a possible career in public relations.

Since November, Lane and her family have stuck to a daily routine of feeding, walking and rinsing their steers and pigs, occasionally twice if the day gets hot enough. With the outbreak of COVID-19, Lane said the extra time that she spent at home made sure that they looked the best they ever had this early in the season.

“But, at the same time, you have that thought in the back of your head where you wonder, ‘Am I doing this all for nothing? Are our big shows going to get canceled?’” she said.

Across from the arena, inside the Expo Center, members of the Explorers 4-H club lounged with their pigs, some of them used as big, pink pillows.

“They’ve got us held up for the end, so there isn’t much else to do,” said 15-year-old Taylor Bichsel, a first generation 4-Her along with her twin sister from Shepherd.