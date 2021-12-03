 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Provision International hosting shoe drive in Billings and Laurel

Provision International hosting shoe drive in Billings and Laurel

Shoe drive

Provision International is hosting a shoe drive around Billings and Laurel until Dec. 31.

 Courtesy photo

Living in America, it is hard to imagine that there are actually people in the world who do not have even one pair of shoes.

Provision International, a Billings-based non-profit missions organization, is holding a shoe drive at the Ace Hardware locations in Billings and Laurel. There are barrels located in front of the stores. The collection sites will be open until Dec. 31. The shoe donations will then be shipped overseas to third world countries.

Learn more at www.ProvisionInternational.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News