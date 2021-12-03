Provision International hosting shoe drive in Billings and Laurel

Living in America, it is hard to imagine that there are actually people in the world who do not have even one pair of shoes.

Provision International, a Billings-based non-profit missions organization, is holding a shoe drive at the Ace Hardware locations in Billings and Laurel. There are barrels located in front of the stores. The collection sites will be open until Dec. 31. The shoe donations will then be shipped overseas to third world countries.