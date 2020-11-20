Pryor man indicted on murder charges following 'ambush style' slaying

A 27-year-old Pryor man has been indicted on murder, assault and firearm charges connected to the death of a Crow woman in late October.

Taylor Leigh Plain Bull, 27, is accused of killing 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead Oct. 24 on Blue Creek Road, and assaulting a second person with the intent to commit murder.

Goes Ahead was driving westbound on Blue Creek Road with a man and a child, according to court documents, when she was passed by a pickup truck driven by Plain Bull going the opposite direction. Plain Bull turned the truck around, and pursued Goes Ahead.

Plain Bull drove ahead of Goes Ahead and slammed on his brakes, court documents say, and forced her and the other passengers into a ditch. Goes Ahead locked the doors to the car, while the man she was with called 911.

Plain Bull then approached the car pointing a black pistol, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, and the man in the car reported hearing approximately three gunshots. The man received an injury to the forehead, and Goes Ahead was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child with Goes Ahead and the injured man left the vehicle, and prosecutors say Plain Bull grabbed the child and drove away. The child was found later the same day.