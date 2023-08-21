A 60-year-old Pryor man was killed Saturday when the car he was a passenger in went off the highway and rolled down an embankment.

The car was about 20 miles south of Billings traveling west on US Highway 87 East when the accident occurred at 2:15 p.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The victim was ejected and then pinned by the car which had landed on its side. A passerby pushed the car off the victim, MHP said in a report.

The driver of the care, a 61-year-old Pryor man had apparently fallen asleep. The driver, and a second passenger, a 2-year-old, sustained minor injuries.