Pryor Road crash involving suspected DUI driver ended with PIT maneuver

The Montana Highway Patrol pursuit of a suspected DUI driver ended early Monday evening in Yellowstone County after a trooper struck the vehicle, sending it off the road and into a tree.
The collision, described by MHP as a successful "PIT maneuver," or precision immobilization technique, happened after a trooper had earlier attempted to stop the vehicle. A PIT maneuver involves a law enforcement officer pushing the rear end of a fleeing vehicle sideways and into a spin to end a pursuit.
Before the PIT maneuver Monday, the suspect vehicle was seen crossing the center line of the road and almost crashing into other cars, according to Trooper Brennan Plucker, the trooper who performed the PIT maneuver.
None of the seven people inside the van that crashed were wearing a seat belt. Plucker said that some of the people inside were taken to hospitals for what he described as "suspected minor injuries."
It was believed the driver was "impaired in some form and that the vehicle needed to be stopped before they had the opportunity to injure themselves or someone else," he said explaining why the PIT maneuver was performed.
The vehicle was seen crossing the center lane of traffic and "nearly causing several crashes," Plucker said. The vehicle was also seen driving at varying speeds and swerving within its own lane, according to the trooper.
The van is suspected of having been involved in a hit-and-run in Billings sometime around 4:17 p.m.
No injuries were reported from the hit-and-run crash, which was reported at 4:17 p.m. at First Avenue North and North 10th Street. The investigation into that crash remains ongoing, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley, who described the driver of one vehicle as a 29-year-old man from Billings. Police believe the vehicle that left the scene of the crash was driven by a 38-year-old man from Wyola with six passengers, according to Wooley.
The MHP pursuit ended at about 4:43 p.m. about a mile west on Pryor Road from Highway 87 East.
As of Monday afternoon, Plucker said MHP suspected the driver of the van during the pursuit was a different person than whoever had been driving during the suspected hit-and-run in Billings, meaning that someone in the car may have switched with the driver suspected in the hit-and-run.
"On scene it was unknown the extent of the injuries due to the level of intoxication of the suspects," Plucker said, explaining the medical response.
The crash at the end of the pursuit drew a Help Flight helicopter to the scene of the crash. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office also responded.
"We went to help with medical and set up a landing zone for the helicopter," Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Plucker said that Billings police issued citations for the hit-and-run crash and that MHP had issued citations pending review of the county attorney's office to both drivers for DUI. He said that for the driver involved in the pursuit, charges were also under review by the county attorney's office for criminal endangerment and fleeing and eluding a peace officer.