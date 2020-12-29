Pryor Road crash involving suspected DUI driver ended with PIT maneuver

The van is suspected of having been involved in a hit-and-run in Billings sometime around 4:17 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported from the hit-and-run crash, which was reported at 4:17 p.m. at First Avenue North and North 10th Street. The investigation into that crash remains ongoing, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley, who described the driver of one vehicle as a 29-year-old man from Billings. Police believe the vehicle that left the scene of the crash was driven by a 38-year-old man from Wyola with six passengers, according to Wooley.

The MHP pursuit ended at about 4:43 p.m. about a mile west on Pryor Road from Highway 87 East.

As of Monday afternoon, Plucker said MHP suspected the driver of the van during the pursuit was a different person than whoever had been driving during the suspected hit-and-run in Billings, meaning that someone in the car may have switched with the driver suspected in the hit-and-run.

"On scene it was unknown the extent of the injuries due to the level of intoxication of the suspects," Plucker said, explaining the medical response.

The crash at the end of the pursuit drew a Help Flight helicopter to the scene of the crash. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office also responded.