Public argues for music, gifted education amid proposed school cuts

As school trustees and community members lamented proposed reductions of almost 40 full-time equivalent positions for Billings Public Schools, Superintendent Greg Upham warned that cuts may not be over.
“I believe in my heart of hearts that I will be back in the budget in a year or two for additional cuts,” Upham said.
Monday night’s meeting was the first public meeting about the proposed cuts with district officials since they were released earlier in January.
In an effort to close a $4.3 million structural K-8 budget gap, the district is looking at cutting eleven small group math and reading positions, fifth grade orchestra and band classes, reducing gifted and talented offerings, cutting some library positions, cutting some administrative and non-teaching positions, and cutting some general teaching positions.
The cuts would save $2.6 million through the 2020-2021 school year. Combined with a 10% reduction in building operational costs, the cuts total $4.2 million.
About 30 people spoke against the cuts or advocated for a different approach.
The director of the Billings Public Library argued for librarians, and the president of the Billings Symphony Orchestra board of directors advocated for music programs. Several students argued for Quest, the district’s gifted and talented program. Parents weighed on each, and more.
Angela Fuller stood up for interventionists she said helped her child to steep gains in reading.
“These cuts are particularly damaging to children at risk,” she said.
Zach Mangels, a senior at Skyview High, cited wide-ranging effects of music programs.
“Participation in music has helped change my perspective toward academics,” he said.
Carly DeBar, a senior at Senior High, talked about the important of the Quest program to her younger brother, who struggled in a regular classroom but thrived in Quest.
"I think that there are a lot of kids out there exactly like him," she said.
Administrators and trustees acknowledged that the proposed cuts would have negative affects in schools.
“It’s not fluff,” trustee Janna Hafer said. “Music isn’t fluff. Quest isn’t fluff. Librarians aren’t fluff.”
Upham said the decisions on the proposals would have to be made by April.
One longtime schools advocate and former trustee, Karen Moses, recalled cuts in the past.
“We’ve been here before,” she said. “(But) I saw things tonight in the audience that I didn’t see previous times.”
Most of the crowd seemed receptive to the idea that state funding isn’t meeting Billings’ needs anymore, something that trustees have pushed.
“That’s the elephant in the room,” said trustee Janna Hafer, drawing loud applause.
“I don’t know if we can fix this in Billings,” Upham said. “I’m looking for a cause factor, and I keep coming back to the formula.”
Administrators have acknowledged that building two new middle schools as part of 2013's $122 million bond contributed to rising costs for the district. But they've argued the schools were necessary, with elementary capacity now at 91% and middle school capacity at 96%.
Several public commenters said they were interested in activities like testifying before the legislature for increased school funding. The word “lawsuit” continued to flutter in and out of conversations.
The state has been sued several times over whether it provides adequate funding to schools, with varying results.
Upham said he had a meeting set with Diane Burke, who leads the Montana Quality Education Coalition, a group that’s lead lawsuits in the past. He described conversations as early, and focused on “dissecting” the funding formula specific to Billings.
Either by legislative session or lawsuit, changes in state funding would likely move slowly.
“How fast is that going to happen?” trustee Joe Raffiani asked.
“Not,” Upham said, which leaves the district seeking to close budget gaps.
He noted that elementary buildings have had operational budgets cut 10% for things like copying.
“(It’s) trying to squeeze blood out of a turnip,” Upham said. “It’s not sustainable. But it’s allowed us to literally buy time.”