Public argues for music, gifted education amid proposed school cuts

Most of the crowd seemed receptive to the idea that state funding isn’t meeting Billings’ needs anymore, something that trustees have pushed.

“That’s the elephant in the room,” said trustee Janna Hafer, drawing loud applause.

“I don’t know if we can fix this in Billings,” Upham said. “I’m looking for a cause factor, and I keep coming back to the formula.”

Administrators have acknowledged that building two new middle schools as part of 2013's $122 million bond contributed to rising costs for the district. But they've argued the schools were necessary, with elementary capacity now at 91% and middle school capacity at 96%.

Several public commenters said they were interested in activities like testifying before the legislature for increased school funding. The word “lawsuit” continued to flutter in and out of conversations.

The state has been sued several times over whether it provides adequate funding to schools, with varying results.