Public asked to comment on proposed Hwy. 312 bridge replacement in Shepherd

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to replace the existing timber bridge over Twelve Mile Creek, approximately 2 miles west of Huntley on Highway 312 where it crosses Twelve Mile Creek.

Proposed work includes replacing the existing timber structure over Twelve Mile Creek with a new structure. The purpose of the project is to replace the existing deficient bridge with a new structure that will provide capacity for current and future traffic needs.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2024 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities will be required. MDT staff will contact all affected landowners prior to doing survey work on their land. Staff will again contact landowners prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.

The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Administrator Rod Nelson at 406-657-0229 or Project Design Engineer Tracy Stoner at 406-444 7610 for additional information.

