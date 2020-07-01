Public can help choose next Rose Park playground

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a voting contest to help choose the next playground design that will be installed at Rose Park.

The contest provides a fun opportunity for the community to provide their input and help shape what the future playground at Rose Park will look like.

There are three playground pods to vote on, each with two options from top playground manufacturers. The winning design from each pod will be installed at Rose Park!

Voting closes at noon on Monday, July 13.

To vote, go to billingsparks.org/rose-park-playground-voting-contest or the Billings Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.

