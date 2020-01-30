Public can learn more about project to improve Airport Road, Main Street intersection

An open house for the Airport Road and Main Street Intersection Improvement Project will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at MetraPark's Yellowstone room (at the Grandstands).
The open house is designed to be an informal event for residents to meet the Montana Department or Transportation team managing the project, according to a press release from MDT. Information regarding the preferred design concept for the project and more will be available.
The public may also provide ideas and comments on the proposed project by March 13. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or by mail to Montana Department of Transportation Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. (Note that comments are for project UPN 8718001.)
For more information, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/blgairportmain.
