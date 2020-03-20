Public comment sought for Carbon County road project

The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 8.6 miles of Highway 310, north of Fromberg in Carbon County.

The project begins just north of Fromberg at reference post 33.8 and extends north for 8.6 miles ending at the south end of the bridge over Rock Creek at reference post 42.4.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proposed work includes milling the existing surface, applying an overlay, and installing new rumble strips, according to a press release from MDT. The project will also install new guardrail, upgrade pavement markings, signage and roadside reflectors. The purpose of the project is to preserve and extend the life of the existing asphalt surfacing and to improve the safety of the roadway for the traveling public.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024 depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Commenters should note that comments are for project CN 9763000.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1