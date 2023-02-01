Public comment sought for proposed resurfacing of I 94

The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 10.5 miles of Interstate 94 east of Billings. Construction activities will take place in both eastbound and westbound lanes. The project begins about 2 miles west of Ballantine, and extends east, ending west of Pompey's Pillar.

Proposed work includes milling the existing surface, crack sealing the passing lanes, shoulder, and ramps, applying a seal and cover to the travel lanes, and fog sealing the shoulders. Guardrail, new signage, and pavement markings will also be included. The purpose of the project is to preserve and extend the life of the existing roadway and to enhance roadway safety features for travelers.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in summer of 2027, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10070000.

The public is encouraged to contact acting Billings District preconstruction engineer Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or project design engineer Jacob Brotzler at 406-657-0266 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.