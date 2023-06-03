Alotta Shadow struts across an outdoor stage, dressed in a sparkling lavender gown and dramatically lip syncing to a 40 strong crowd of families and onlookers.

“Control your urges to scream about all the people you hate,” she mock-sings, striking a pose.

Some teenage crowd members shout along with her, pumping their fists in the air with big smiles.

“'Cause shade never made anybody less gay!” they chant.

As of May 22, Alotta Shadow and her six fellow drag performers are breaking the law. House Bill 359 prohibits public drag performances, specifically targeting Drag Queen Story Hours and shows aimed at kids. Supporting senators such as Braxton Mitchell said drag was “sick” and “damaging to a child’s psychology and general welfare.”

But to Shadow, drag is a saving grace, an art form entirely dedicated to authenticity and self love. That’s why she helped plan Red Lodge’s first Pride in recent memory, which included a family friendly show at the Roosevelt Center on June 3.

Seven drag performers lip synced to songs like “Bet on it,” from High School Musical 2 and a rock cover of “How Far I’ll Go,” from Moana. They jumped off the stage and high-fived attendees, sometimes pausing to tell jokes and teach American Sign Language.

It's part of a larger sweep of pride events led by Montana Pride, a branch of the nonprofit Happiness & Joy Foundation celebrating its 30th year. While previously a once-a-year event that moved from town to town, Montana Pride has expanded to multiple events in towns across the state.

Red Lodge Pride is third on the list this year, preceded by Lewistown Pride in April and Bozeman Pride in May. Next in line is Kalispell Pride, Missoula Pride, Billings Pride and Helena Pride, extending as far as August.

For Shannon and Paige Spencer, mom and child residents of Belfry, it’s a grateful change that makes celebrating themselves far easier.

Paige Spencer, a 16 year old high school student and self proclaimed “King of the Pansexuals,” had never been to a Pride event before. He and his mom had planned to come to Billings Pride, but the pandemic and life had made it hard to make the effort.

Local events make it possible for the Spencers to make the journey, Shannon explained. Paige came dressed in a pink, yellow and blue cape, a plastic crown and a painted wooden sword, eager to take pictures with the drag performers.

“The safest I’ve felt has been around drag queens,” Shannon Spencer said. “They’re a part of an awesome community, and the law is ridiculous.”

Hayden Ramsey, representing Domestic and Sexual Violence Services in Carbon County, said she was aware the drag show was against the law but didn’t care. She tabled at the Pride event, handing out stickers and pamphlets about resources and red flags in relationships.

“Domestic violence is all about imbalance in power,” Ramsey said. The public drag ban could be used against transgender and queer people even out of drag, she explained, creating greater risk for LGBTQ people to face abuse at home. It adds to that imbalance of power, she said.

“We want LGBT people to know that we’re here for them, too,” she said. “That’s why I’m here. And if I get arrested for it, I’m ready. It’s our job to be on the front lines to stand up for the vulnerable.”

The penalty for public drag shows is $1,000-5,000 for the first offense, usually fined against the hosts of the event. Currently, there is no criminal charge associated with public drag performance. However, the broad writing of the law has been used to restrict transgender people from public appearances.

On Thursday, a public library in Butte canceled a transgender author’s First Friday appearance, citing the public drag ban. The event was not scheduled to include any drag, but the law’s writing could be interpreted to include transgender people.

“We’re already seeing it beginning,” transman Isaac Samson said. “The law could be used against [non-transgender] people who express themselves differently. The law could be used against transgender people just living their lives. Our existence is threatened.”

He and his wife, a drag queen who goes by Eunice Bourgeois, have lived in Montana their whole lives, but they’ve considered moving because of the new law. Even living in Missoula, a place they consider to be the safest for queer people in Montana, they say they’ve seen bigotry in action.

“That’s why we need things like Pride,” Samson said. “People say we’re shoving it down their throats. Really, we’re just being visible. We’re normalizing our happiness.”

The sentiment was shared across many of the performers and the attendees. Rexx Pistols, a drag king and a transman, said he’s afraid to legally transition because he wants to adopt a child one day. Drag is how he said he expresses his masculinity and showmanship.

Alotta Shadow, one of the key organizers and a transwoman, found her identity through drag.

After facing years of judgment so severe she considered taking her own life, she said seeing herself in drag made her realize who she could become, even outside of the costume: a confident woman who didn’t need to be ashamed.

“Drag saved my life,” Shadow said. “If I can offer that to anyone else, like a kid trying to figure out who they are, or someone who's known who they are for years but couldn’t say it, then I won’t stop. I refuse to stop.”