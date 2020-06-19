Public feedback on downtown traffic system sought

The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks public input regarding six potential alternatives to the downtown Billings traffic system that were identified by a recent traffic study. Public input on the options is being collected and will be used to steer future planning efforts.
According to a press release from the engineering firm DOWL, the feasible alternatives being posed for public consideration include:
- North and South One-Way to Two-Way Conversions – Converts remaining north and south one-way streets between Division Street and 24th Street to two-way operation and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.
- Second Avenue North and Third Avenue North One-Way to Two-Way Conversions – Converts the one-way segments of Second Avenue North and Third Avenue North between Division Street and 22nd Street to two-way operation and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.
- Montana Avenue Road Diet (Division Street to 18th Street) – Reduces Montana Avenue from three lanes to two lanes from Division Street to 18th Street, provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan, and maximizes on-street parking.
- Sixth Avenue North Road Diet (Main Street to North 13th Street) – Reduces Sixth Avenue North from five lanes to four lanes from Main Street to 13th Street and provides a potential bicycle facility consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.
- 13th Street Road Diet between Sixth Avenue North and First Avenue North – Converts 13th Street to a two-lane roadway with or without a center turn lane and provides potential bicycle facilities consistent with the City’s Bikeways & Trails Master Plan.
- Broadway Street Seasonal Closure – Creates a festival street by seasonally closing Broadway Street to vehicles between First Avenue North and Second Avenue North.
Members of the public are encouraged to participate in an online survey available at dowl.mysocialpinpoint.com/downtown-billings-traffic-study.
The site offers the opportunity to provide specific feedback on the proposed alternatives through an online survey, a budgeting tool to help prioritize how funds are allocated, and a digital bulletin board for other thoughts and perspectives. A link to the full Downtown Billings Traffic Study document and general project information are also available.
Following the public participation phase of the project, the findings will be documented in a report and presented to the MPO and community leaders.
Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling 406-869-6329.
