Public feedback on downtown traffic system sought

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in an online survey available at dowl.mysocialpinpoint.com/downtown-billings-traffic-study.

The site offers the opportunity to provide specific feedback on the proposed alternatives through an online survey, a budgeting tool to help prioritize how funds are allocated, and a digital bulletin board for other thoughts and perspectives. A link to the full Downtown Billings Traffic Study document and general project information are also available.

Following the public participation phase of the project, the findings will be documented in a report and presented to the MPO and community leaders.

Comments, questions, or concerns can be directed to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling 406-869-6329.

