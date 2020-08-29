Public has right to know about school COVID-19 positive, Montana school board group says

A community should be notified about positive COVID-19 cases linked to schools, a group that advises Montana school boards says.
The Montana School Boards Association has been advising schools that “the public has a right to know, generally,” about COVID-19 in schools, according to the group's executive director, Lance Melton.
That's at odds with a current policy in Billings — the state's largest school district, and a community with nearly half of Montana's active cases — that provides no general notification about positive cases.
Yellowstone County health officials will conduct contact tracing and notify close contacts, but both school and health officials have said that even a parent might not be notified about a positive case in their child's classroom.
Other districts have taken a different approach. Helena, Shepherd, Hardin and Laurel all announced positive cases linked to schools.
While Helena Public Schools did not necessarily alert the public at large of the two positive cases connected to schools so far, Superintendent Tyler Ream said "we've told the whole school and all employees." The two cases involved a student athlete and a summer school student, he said.
If any students or staff test positive during the upcoming school year, he said, their school will temporarily close to provide time for contact tracing and cleaning. Anyone who might have been exposed will be notified, he said.
Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham said the district's policy, developed in conjunction with RiverStone Health, is under review by district lawyers.
The policy could end up changing to something more in line with the MTSBA advice, he said, but the district has concerns about privacy laws for students and patients.
Melton said his group advised school boards to be “as transparent as possible” without including information that would make the person who tested positive identifiable.
“De-identify information so it can’t be connected back and say, 'oh, it’s that one,'” he said.
How Laurel announced a positive among an employee — not specifying anything about the person's position or school they work in — fits that idea, he said.
Melton argued that MTSBA's interpretation fits Montana law, but is also the right move for schools looking to build trust with their communities.
“You don’t want to find yourself in a position where 20 or 30 sources in a community know something and you haven’t been able to provide that information,” he said.
Yellowstone County health officials have argued that privacy laws that apply to health care providers and schools bar the release of information about positive cases. Health Officer John Felton recently told trustees that notification from RiverStone would be limited to contact tracing.
