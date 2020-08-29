Public has right to know about school COVID-19 positive, Montana school board group says

Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham said the district's policy, developed in conjunction with RiverStone Health, is under review by district lawyers.

The policy could end up changing to something more in line with the MTSBA advice, he said, but the district has concerns about privacy laws for students and patients.

Melton said his group advised school boards to be “as transparent as possible” without including information that would make the person who tested positive identifiable.

“De-identify information so it can’t be connected back and say, 'oh, it’s that one,'” he said.

How Laurel announced a positive among an employee — not specifying anything about the person's position or school they work in — fits that idea, he said.

Melton argued that MTSBA's interpretation fits Montana law, but is also the right move for schools looking to build trust with their communities.

“You don’t want to find yourself in a position where 20 or 30 sources in a community know something and you haven’t been able to provide that information,” he said.

Yellowstone County health officials have argued that privacy laws that apply to health care providers and schools bar the release of information about positive cases. Health Officer John Felton recently told trustees that notification from RiverStone would be limited to contact tracing.

