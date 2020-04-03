Public health team mobilizes van for COVID-19 testing at Yellowstone County communal living facilities

Yellowstone County's public health team has begun sending a mobile testing unit to the jail, nursing homes and other communal living facilities to collect samples for COVID-19 testing.
The county has more than 1,000 older adults living in long-term care facilities, according to briefing materials provided at a Friday press conference. There were 376 inmates at the jail, as of Friday afternoon. The unit can also do testing at group homes.
The mobile testing unit is a repurposed van owned by RiverStone Health. It will visit facilities based upon request by the facility.
Samples will be sent to the state health lab in Helena for testing and will receive "the highest priority," according to fact sheets provided to the media.
Test results will be reported to primary care providers and to the public health department, which will follow up with facilities on positive test cases.
A doctor's order is still needed for one of the tests collected by the mobile unit, just as it is for testing at other sites.
In the county, there are seven nursing homes and at least 15 assisted living facilities, according to the fact sheet provided by Unified Health Command. The command is made up of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Residents of long-term care facilities often have medical conditions that make it hard to transport them off-site, sometimes requiring an ambulance, the command said.
Still, those facilities need to be able to test residents quickly if they show symptoms, in order to better manage isolation.
The area, like most, is also struggling with a shortage of the masks, gloves, goggles and other equipment needed to protect frontline medical workers.
Age and underlying health problems put people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The disease is thought to spread mainly through respiratory droplets in close person-to-person contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can carry the virus without showing symptoms.
