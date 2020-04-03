Public health team mobilizes van for COVID-19 testing at Yellowstone County communal living facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yellowstone County's public health team has begun sending a mobile testing unit to the jail, nursing homes and other communal living facilities to collect samples for COVID-19 testing.

The county has more than 1,000 older adults living in long-term care facilities, according to briefing materials provided at a Friday press conference. There were 376 inmates at the jail, as of Friday afternoon. The unit can also do testing at group homes.

The mobile testing unit is a repurposed van owned by RiverStone Health. It will visit facilities based upon request by the facility.

Samples will be sent to the state health lab in Helena for testing and will receive "the highest priority," according to fact sheets provided to the media.

Test results will be reported to primary care providers and to the public health department, which will follow up with facilities on positive test cases.

A doctor's order is still needed for one of the tests collected by the mobile unit, just as it is for testing at other sites.